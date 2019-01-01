ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
RusHydro
(OTCPK:RSHYY)
0.48
00
At close: Mar 3
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.48 - 1.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 7K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS4.53
Total Float-

RusHydro (OTC:RSHYY), Dividends

RusHydro issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RusHydro generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 31, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RusHydro Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RusHydro (RSHYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RusHydro.

Q
What date did I need to own RusHydro (RSHYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RusHydro (RSHYY). The last dividend payout was on August 27, 2012 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next RusHydro (RSHYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RusHydro (RSHYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on August 27, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for RusHydro (OTCPK:RSHYY)?
A

The most current yield for RusHydro (RSHYY) is 0.00% and is payable next on August 27, 2012

Browse dividends on all stocks.