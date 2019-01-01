QQQ
Range
0.65 - 0.76
Vol / Avg.
50.8K/15.4K
Div / Yield
0.07/8.55%
52 Wk
0.81 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
104.99
Open
0.71
P/E
7.83
EPS
2.73
Shares
4.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
RusHydro PJSC is one of the largest Russian utility holding companies and produces a sizable amount of the country's electricity. The company constructs, repairs, owns, and operates heat and electricity generating power plants. RusHydro's portfolio of facilities includes, thermal, geothermal, hydroelectric, tidal, wind, and solar power plants located throughout all of Russia. Hydroelectric sites make up most of these. The company primarily generates revenue from the sale of electricity. Sales of thermal energy, hot water, and capacity also represent substantial revenue streams. RusHydro's largest shareholder is the government of the Russian Federation, which holds a controlling stake in the company.

RusHydro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RusHydro (RSHYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RusHydro (OTCQX: RSHYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RusHydro's (RSHYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RusHydro.

Q

What is the target price for RusHydro (RSHYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RusHydro

Q

Current Stock Price for RusHydro (RSHYY)?

A

The stock price for RusHydro (OTCQX: RSHYY) is $0.7592 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RusHydro (RSHYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is RusHydro (OTCQX:RSHYY) reporting earnings?

A

RusHydro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RusHydro (RSHYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RusHydro.

Q

What sector and industry does RusHydro (RSHYY) operate in?

A

RusHydro is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.