Resonance Health (OTC:RSHTF) Stock, Dividends

Resonance Health issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Resonance Health generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Resonance Health Ltd Dividend Overview

Resonance Health Ltd currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of -%.

Resonance Health Ltd last traded ex-dividend on - and the next ex-dividend date is unknown.

Key Highlights :