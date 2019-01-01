RusHydro PJSC is one of the largest Russian utility holding companies and produces a sizable amount of the country's electricity. The company constructs, repairs, owns, and operates heat and electricity generating power plants. RusHydro's portfolio of facilities includes, thermal, geothermal, hydroelectric, tidal, wind, and solar power plants located throughout all of Russia. Hydroelectric sites make up most of these. The company primarily generates revenue from the sale of electricity. Sales of thermal energy, hot water, and capacity also represent substantial revenue streams. RusHydro's largest shareholder is the government of the Russian Federation, which holds a controlling stake in the company.