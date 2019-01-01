ñol

Irish Residential Props
(OTCPK:RSHPF)
1.81
00
At close: Dec 16
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.81 - 1.91
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 529.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap958.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Irish Residential Props (OTC:RSHPF), Dividends

Irish Residential Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Irish Residential Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Irish Residential Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irish Residential Props.

Q
What date did I need to own Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irish Residential Props.

Q
How much per share is the next Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irish Residential Props.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Irish Residential Props (OTCPK:RSHPF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irish Residential Props.

