Irish Residential Props (OTC:RSHPF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Irish Residential Props
Irish Residential Props Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Irish Residential Props (OTCPK: RSHPF) was reported by Berenberg on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RSHPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Irish Residential Props (OTCPK: RSHPF) was provided by Berenberg, and Irish Residential Props upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Irish Residential Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Irish Residential Props was filed on March 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) is trading at is $1.81, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.