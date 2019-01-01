ñol

RiverNorth Specialty
(NYSE:RSF)
18.81
0.26[1.40%]
At close: Jun 3
18.98
0.1700[0.90%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.98 - 20.19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 13K
Mkt Cap77.4M
P/E5.32
50d Avg. Price18.66
Div / Yield1.99/10.75%
Payout Ratio52.37
EPS-
Total Float-

RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF), Dividends

RiverNorth Specialty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RiverNorth Specialty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.3%

Annual Dividend

$1.9944

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RiverNorth Specialty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for RiverNorth Specialty ($RSF) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) shares by June 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.17

Q
What is the dividend yield for RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF)?
A

The most current yield for RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) is 10.28% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

