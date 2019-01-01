RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty
RiverNorth Specialty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE: RSF) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 9, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE: RSF) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and RiverNorth Specialty initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RiverNorth Specialty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RiverNorth Specialty was filed on July 9, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 9, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) is trading at is $18.81, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
