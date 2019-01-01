Ramsdens Holdings PLC is a diversified financial services provider and retailer operating in the following core segments - Foreign currency segment which comprises the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers; Pawnbroking segment, which involves providing a cash loan in return for jewellery and watches; Purchases of precious metals segment, involves buying unwanted jewellery, gold, and other precious metals from customers for cash; Jewellery retail segment and Income from other financial services. Maximum revenue is generated by the Jewellery retail segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.