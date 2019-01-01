QQQ
Reach Subsea ASA is a Norwegian subsea service provider. The services provided by the company include vessel fleet which comprises of edda fonn which is used for survey and light construction services, havila subsea, normand reach for complex offshore operations, viking neptun for cable installation and heavy lifting, and stril explorer. It two reportable segments namely Oil and Gas and Renewable and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Oil and Gas segment.

Reach Subsea Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reach Subsea (RSBSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reach Subsea (OTCEM: RSBSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Reach Subsea's (RSBSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reach Subsea.

Q

What is the target price for Reach Subsea (RSBSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reach Subsea

Q

Current Stock Price for Reach Subsea (RSBSF)?

A

The stock price for Reach Subsea (OTCEM: RSBSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reach Subsea (RSBSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reach Subsea.

Q

When is Reach Subsea (OTCEM:RSBSF) reporting earnings?

A

Reach Subsea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reach Subsea (RSBSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reach Subsea.

Q

What sector and industry does Reach Subsea (RSBSF) operate in?

A

Reach Subsea is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.