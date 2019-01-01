ñol

Rising Sun Bancorp
(OTCEM:RSAM)
0.01
00
At close: Oct 18
15 minutes delayed

Rising Sun Bancorp (OTC:RSAM), Dividends

Rising Sun Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rising Sun Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 11, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Rising Sun Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rising Sun Bancorp (RSAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rising Sun Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on September 25, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own Rising Sun Bancorp (RSAM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rising Sun Bancorp (RSAM). The last dividend payout was on September 25, 2009 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Rising Sun Bancorp (RSAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rising Sun Bancorp (RSAM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on September 25, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rising Sun Bancorp (OTCEM:RSAM)?
A

Rising Sun Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Rising Sun Bancorp (RSAM) was $0.03 and was paid out next on September 25, 2009.

