Rising Sun Bancorp (OTC:RSAM), Dividends

Rising Sun Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rising Sun Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Rising Sun Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on September 25, 2009.
