Range
0.85 - 0.88
Vol / Avg.
18.5K/24.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 1.31
Mkt Cap
483.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.87
P/E
43.68
EPS
-0.01
Shares
548.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Neometals Ltd engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the lithium, Titanium/Vanadium and Other segments. Its projects include Mount Marion Lithium Operation, Alphamet, and Barrambie. It also provides various processes to extract valuable metals for a range of base, light, and precious metal oxides, as well as for sulphides, intermediates, and waste feeds.

Neometals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neometals (RRSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neometals (OTCPK: RRSSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Neometals's (RRSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neometals.

Q

What is the target price for Neometals (RRSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Neometals

Q

Current Stock Price for Neometals (RRSSF)?

A

The stock price for Neometals (OTCPK: RRSSF) is $0.8825 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Neometals (RRSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neometals.

Q

When is Neometals (OTCPK:RRSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Neometals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neometals (RRSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neometals.

Q

What sector and industry does Neometals (RRSSF) operate in?

A

Neometals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.