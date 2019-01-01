QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rock Ridge Resources Inc is a petroleum company that provides capital and receivable financing for the management, expansion, and development of proven reserves and natural resources. The company's portfolio includes the management and development of various real estate holdings, substance abuse recovery services and marketing and recruitment services surrounding the substance abuse treatment arena.

Rock Ridge Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rock Ridge Resources (RRRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rock Ridge Resources (OTCEM: RRRI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rock Ridge Resources's (RRRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rock Ridge Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Rock Ridge Resources (RRRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rock Ridge Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Rock Ridge Resources (RRRI)?

A

The stock price for Rock Ridge Resources (OTCEM: RRRI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 13:30:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rock Ridge Resources (RRRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rock Ridge Resources.

Q

When is Rock Ridge Resources (OTCEM:RRRI) reporting earnings?

A

Rock Ridge Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rock Ridge Resources (RRRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rock Ridge Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Rock Ridge Resources (RRRI) operate in?

A

Rock Ridge Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.