Red River Resources Ltd is seeking to build a multi-asset operating business focused on base and precious metals with the objective of delivering prosperity through lean and clever resource development. Its foundation asset is the Thalanga Base Metal Operation in Northern Queensland, where the company commenced copper, lead and zinc concentrate production in September 2017. It has acquired the high-grade Hillgrove Gold Project in New South Wales, which will enable the company to build a multi-asset operating business focused on base and precious metals.

Red River Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red River Resources (RRRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red River Resources (OTCPK: RRRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Red River Resources's (RRRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Red River Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Red River Resources (RRRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Red River Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Red River Resources (RRRDF)?

A

The stock price for Red River Resources (OTCPK: RRRDF) is $

Q

Does Red River Resources (RRRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red River Resources.

Q

When is Red River Resources (OTCPK:RRRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Red River Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Red River Resources (RRRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red River Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Red River Resources (RRRDF) operate in?

A

Red River Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.