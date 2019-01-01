Red River Resources Ltd is seeking to build a multi-asset operating business focused on base and precious metals with the objective of delivering prosperity through lean and clever resource development. Its foundation asset is the Thalanga Base Metal Operation in Northern Queensland, where the company commenced copper, lead and zinc concentrate production in September 2017. It has acquired the high-grade Hillgrove Gold Project in New South Wales, which will enable the company to build a multi-asset operating business focused on base and precious metals.