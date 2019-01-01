QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.6K
Div / Yield
0.03/4.20%
52 Wk
0.6 - 1.06
Mkt Cap
25M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
33.3M
Outstanding
RE Royalties Ltd is a royalty financing company focused on building a portfolio of long-term, stable, diversified royalties from renewable energy projects around the world. Its solutions provide a non-dilutive, flexible, and low-cost financing alternative that allows its clients to free up capital in order to grow their business.

RE Royalties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RE Royalties (RROYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RE Royalties (OTCPK: RROYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RE Royalties's (RROYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RE Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for RE Royalties (RROYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RE Royalties

Q

Current Stock Price for RE Royalties (RROYF)?

A

The stock price for RE Royalties (OTCPK: RROYF) is $0.75 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 18:01:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RE Royalties (RROYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RE Royalties.

Q

When is RE Royalties (OTCPK:RROYF) reporting earnings?

A

RE Royalties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RE Royalties (RROYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RE Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does RE Royalties (RROYF) operate in?

A

RE Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.