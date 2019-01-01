ñol

Roots
(OTCPK:RROTF)
2.49
00
At close: May 12
3.005
0.5150[20.68%]
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.4 - 3.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 41.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.4K
Mkt Cap103.8M
P/E5.95
50d Avg. Price2.69
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.43
Total Float-

Roots (OTC:RROTF), Key Statistics

Roots (OTC: RROTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
200.4M
Trailing P/E
5.95
Forward P/E
5.35
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.95
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.49
Price / Book (mrq)
0.71
Price / EBITDA
1.93
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.6
Earnings Yield
16.8%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.52
Tangible Book value per share
-0.2
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
207.6M
Total Assets
393.7M
Total Liabilities
207.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.47
Gross Margin
59.65%
Net Margin
14.93%
EBIT Margin
21.98%
EBITDA Margin
28.08%
Operating Margin
21.98%