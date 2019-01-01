QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies

Resource Recovery Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resource Recovery Intl (RRIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resource Recovery Intl (OTCEM: RRIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Resource Recovery Intl's (RRIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Resource Recovery Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Resource Recovery Intl (RRIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Resource Recovery Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Resource Recovery Intl (RRIC)?

A

The stock price for Resource Recovery Intl (OTCEM: RRIC) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jul 21 2021 19:09:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resource Recovery Intl (RRIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resource Recovery Intl.

Q

When is Resource Recovery Intl (OTCEM:RRIC) reporting earnings?

A

Resource Recovery Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Resource Recovery Intl (RRIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resource Recovery Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Resource Recovery Intl (RRIC) operate in?

A

Resource Recovery Intl is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.