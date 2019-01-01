|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Renrui Human Res Tech (OTCPK: RRHMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Renrui Human Res Tech.
There is no analysis for Renrui Human Res Tech
The stock price for Renrui Human Res Tech (OTCPK: RRHMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Renrui Human Res Tech.
Renrui Human Res Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Renrui Human Res Tech.
Renrui Human Res Tech is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.