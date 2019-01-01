Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc is a multiformat retailer in the Philippines. The company operates in six business segments: Supermarkets (Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Easymart, and Robinsons Selections), Department stores (Robinsons Department Store), Drugstores (Southstar Drug and Manson Drug), DIY stores (True Home by True Value, A.M. Builders' Depot, Handyman Do it Best, True Value), Convenience stores (Ministop) and Specialty stores (toys retailer Toys "R" Us, one-price-point retailer Daiso Japan, consumer electronics and appliances retailers Robinsons Appliances and Savers Appliances and international fashion brands, such as Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, and international cosmetics brands such as Shiseido).