Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.75 - 10.46
Mkt Cap
369.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
37.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Rigel Resource Acq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rigel Resource Acq (RRAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rigel Resource Acq (NYSE: RRAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rigel Resource Acq's (RRAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rigel Resource Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Rigel Resource Acq (RRAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rigel Resource Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Rigel Resource Acq (RRAC)?

A

The stock price for Rigel Resource Acq (NYSE: RRAC) is $9.845 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:37:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rigel Resource Acq (RRAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rigel Resource Acq.

Q

When is Rigel Resource Acq (NYSE:RRAC) reporting earnings?

A

Rigel Resource Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rigel Resource Acq (RRAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rigel Resource Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Rigel Resource Acq (RRAC) operate in?

A

Rigel Resource Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.