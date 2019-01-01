Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd provides services of legacy acquisitions and program management. The company together with its subsidiaries owns and manages insurance companies as underwriting managers for active insurers. The company's segment includes Legacy Insurance, Program Management, and Corporate / Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Legacy segment. Legacy segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt and provides capital support to the Group's managed Lloyd's Syndicates. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and Europe.