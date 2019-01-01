QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.03/1.36%
52 Wk
2.21 - 2.38
Mkt Cap
608.2M
Payout Ratio
576.77
Open
-
P/E
238.3
Shares
275.2M
Outstanding
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd provides services of legacy acquisitions and program management. The company together with its subsidiaries owns and manages insurance companies as underwriting managers for active insurers. The company's segment includes Legacy Insurance, Program Management, and Corporate / Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Legacy segment. Legacy segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt and provides capital support to the Group's managed Lloyd's Syndicates. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Randall & Quilter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Randall & Quilter (RQIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Randall & Quilter (OTCQX: RQIHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Randall & Quilter's (RQIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Randall & Quilter.

Q

What is the target price for Randall & Quilter (RQIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Randall & Quilter

Q

Current Stock Price for Randall & Quilter (RQIHF)?

A

The stock price for Randall & Quilter (OTCQX: RQIHF) is $2.21 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:40:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Randall & Quilter (RQIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Randall & Quilter.

Q

When is Randall & Quilter (OTCQX:RQIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Randall & Quilter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Randall & Quilter (RQIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Randall & Quilter.

Q

What sector and industry does Randall & Quilter (RQIHF) operate in?

A

Randall & Quilter is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.