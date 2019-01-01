ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Reply
(OTCPK:RPYTF)
156.74
00
At close: Apr 11
150.9468
-5.7932[-3.70%]
PreMarket: 6:42AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low150.95 - 210
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E33.85
50d Avg. Price156.74
Div / Yield0.86/0.55%
Payout Ratio12.88
EPS1.59
Total Float-

Reply (OTC:RPYTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Reply reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$440.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Reply using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Reply Questions & Answers

Q
When is Reply (OTCPK:RPYTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Reply

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Reply (OTCPK:RPYTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Reply

Q
What were Reply’s (OTCPK:RPYTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Reply

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.