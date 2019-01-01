Reply SpA specialises in consulting, digital services, and the integration of processes, applications, and devices. Reply serves clients in the telecommunication and media, banking, insurance, and financial, industry and services, energy and utilities, and public administration industries. The company provides its services mainly through platforms such as X-Rais Reply, Discovery Reply, Brick Reply, TamTamy, and SideUp Reply. Reply researches, selects, and markets solutions through channels such as data analysis, digital communication, e-commerce, mobile, and social media. Its geographical segments are Italy, United States, Brazil, Poland, Romania, China, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and Other countries.