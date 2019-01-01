QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Reply SpA specialises in consulting, digital services, and the integration of processes, applications, and devices. Reply serves clients in the telecommunication and media, banking, insurance, and financial, industry and services, energy and utilities, and public administration industries. The company provides its services mainly through platforms such as X-Rais Reply, Discovery Reply, Brick Reply, TamTamy, and SideUp Reply. Reply researches, selects, and markets solutions through channels such as data analysis, digital communication, e-commerce, mobile, and social media. Its geographical segments are Italy, United States, Brazil, Poland, Romania, China, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and Other countries.

Analyst Ratings

Reply Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reply (RPYTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reply (OTCPK: RPYTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reply's (RPYTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reply.

Q

What is the target price for Reply (RPYTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reply

Q

Current Stock Price for Reply (RPYTF)?

A

The stock price for Reply (OTCPK: RPYTF) is $210 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:45:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reply (RPYTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reply.

Q

When is Reply (OTCPK:RPYTF) reporting earnings?

A

Reply does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reply (RPYTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reply.

Q

What sector and industry does Reply (RPYTF) operate in?

A

Reply is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.