Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.63 - 1.3
Mkt Cap
360.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
277.5M
Outstanding
RPS Group PLC advises on built and natural environment, transport, water and power resources and oil and gas and other natural resources and energy infrastructure. It operates in Europe, North America, Australia and other parts of the world. The company has six segments namely Energy, Consulting - UK and Ireland, Services - UK and Netherlands, Norway, North America, and Australia Asia Pacific . The company derives maximum revenue from Consulting - UK & Ireland segment.

RPS Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RPS Group (RPSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RPS Group (OTCPK: RPSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RPS Group's (RPSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RPS Group.

Q

What is the target price for RPS Group (RPSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RPS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for RPS Group (RPSGF)?

A

The stock price for RPS Group (OTCPK: RPSGF) is $1.3 last updated Tue Apr 06 2021 16:23:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RPS Group (RPSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RPS Group.

Q

When is RPS Group (OTCPK:RPSGF) reporting earnings?

A

RPS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RPS Group (RPSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RPS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does RPS Group (RPSGF) operate in?

A

RPS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.