Royalty Pharma
(NASDAQ:RPRX)
40.52
00
At close: Jun 3
40.52
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low34.86 - 47.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding310.3M / 435.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.1M
Mkt Cap17.6B
P/E28.34
50d Avg. Price40.84
Div / Yield0.76/1.88%
Payout Ratio48.95
EPS0.12
Total Float310.3M

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX), Dividends

Royalty Pharma issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Royalty Pharma generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.72%

Annual Dividend

$0.76

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Royalty Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Royalty Pharma (RPRX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royalty Pharma. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Royalty Pharma (RPRX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Royalty Pharma ($RPRX) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Royalty Pharma (RPRX) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Royalty Pharma (RPRX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Royalty Pharma (RPRX) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.19

Q
What is the dividend yield for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)?
A

Royalty Pharma has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Royalty Pharma (RPRX) was $0.19 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

