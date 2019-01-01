ñol

Richards Packaging Inc
(OTC:RPKIF)
34.43
00
At close: May 17
59.6084
25.1784[73.13%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low33.24 - 51.12
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 11M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap377.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price35.3
Div / Yield1.04/3.03%
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.2
Total Float-

Richards Packaging Inc (OTC:RPKIF), Dividends

Richards Packaging Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Richards Packaging Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.36%

Annual Dividend

$1.0113

Last Dividend

Oct 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Richards Packaging Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Richards Packaging Inc (RPKIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Richards Packaging Inc. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on November 14, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Richards Packaging Inc (RPKIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Richards Packaging Inc (RPKIF). The last dividend payout was on November 14, 2018 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Richards Packaging Inc (RPKIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Richards Packaging Inc (RPKIF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on November 14, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Richards Packaging Inc (OTC:RPKIF)?
A

Richards Packaging Inc has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Richards Packaging Inc (RPKIF) was $0.08 and was paid out next on November 14, 2018.

