Richards Packaging Inc (OTC:RPKIF), Dividends

Richards Packaging Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Richards Packaging Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Richards Packaging Inc. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on November 14, 2018.
