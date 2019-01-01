ñol

Rapid Micro Biosystems
(NASDAQ:RPID)
4.48
00
At close: Jun 3
5.07
0.5900[13.17%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.57 - 27.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding24.1M / 41.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 215.8K
Mkt Cap187.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.35
Total Float24.1M

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID), Dividends

Rapid Micro Biosystems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rapid Micro Biosystems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Rapid Micro Biosystems Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Q
What date did I need to own Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Q
How much per share is the next Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rapid Micro Biosystems.

