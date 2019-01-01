ñol

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co
(OTCPK:RPHCF)
29.37
00
At close: Apr 6
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low29.37 - 32.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 114.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E19.04
50d Avg. Price29.37
Div / Yield0.29/1.00%
Payout Ratio14.44
EPS54.15
Total Float-

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (OTC:RPHCF), Key Statistics

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (OTC: RPHCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.5B
Trailing P/E
19.04
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.18
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.24
Price / Book (mrq)
2.54
Price / EBITDA
14.43
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.91
Earnings Yield
5.25%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
-0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.54
Tangible Book value per share
10.92
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
87.7B
Total Assets
265.1B
Total Liabilities
87.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.26
Gross Margin
59.49%
Net Margin
11.65%
EBIT Margin
18.4%
EBITDA Margin
18.4%
Operating Margin
18.44%