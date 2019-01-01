Endurance RP Ltd, formerly Regent Pacific Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company runs through two segments: Biopharma and Corporate Investment. Its Biopharma segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of pharmaceutical products, and it also develops artificial intelligence (AI) systems for the field of biological aging clocks. The Corporate Investment segment is engaged in the investment in listed and unlisted corporate entities. The majority of its revenue comes from the Biopharma segment. Its geographical segments are China, Europe, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.