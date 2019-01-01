QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
36M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Endurance RP Ltd, formerly Regent Pacific Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company runs through two segments: Biopharma and Corporate Investment. Its Biopharma segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of pharmaceutical products, and it also develops artificial intelligence (AI) systems for the field of biological aging clocks. The Corporate Investment segment is engaged in the investment in listed and unlisted corporate entities. The majority of its revenue comes from the Biopharma segment. Its geographical segments are China, Europe, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Endurance RP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Endurance RP (RPGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Endurance RP (OTCPK: RPGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Endurance RP's (RPGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Endurance RP.

Q

What is the target price for Endurance RP (RPGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Endurance RP

Q

Current Stock Price for Endurance RP (RPGLF)?

A

The stock price for Endurance RP (OTCPK: RPGLF) is $0.015 last updated Mon Oct 11 2021 16:49:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Endurance RP (RPGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Endurance RP.

Q

When is Endurance RP (OTCPK:RPGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Endurance RP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Endurance RP (RPGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Endurance RP.

Q

What sector and industry does Endurance RP (RPGLF) operate in?

A

Endurance RP is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.