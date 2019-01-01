QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd engages in the provision of advisory consulting, technology and professional development solutions to the mining industry. Its segments include Software Division, Advisory Division and GeoGAS. Software Division which accounts for majority revenue provides software offerings, including maintenance, training and implementation services to mining companies. Advisory Division provides consulting and advisory services, which cover technical and economic analysis, and assessment of mining activities and resources on behalf of mining companies, to mining companies and projects. GeoGAS Division provides services to coal mining clients in respect of gas content testing and relevant consulting services.

RPMGlobal Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RPMGlobal Holdings (RPGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RPMGlobal Holdings (OTCPK: RPGHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RPMGlobal Holdings's (RPGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RPMGlobal Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for RPMGlobal Holdings (RPGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RPMGlobal Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for RPMGlobal Holdings (RPGHF)?

A

The stock price for RPMGlobal Holdings (OTCPK: RPGHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RPMGlobal Holdings (RPGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RPMGlobal Holdings.

Q

When is RPMGlobal Holdings (OTCPK:RPGHF) reporting earnings?

A

RPMGlobal Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RPMGlobal Holdings (RPGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RPMGlobal Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does RPMGlobal Holdings (RPGHF) operate in?

A

RPMGlobal Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.