RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd engages in the provision of advisory consulting, technology and professional development solutions to the mining industry. Its segments include Software Division, Advisory Division and GeoGAS. Software Division which accounts for majority revenue provides software offerings, including maintenance, training and implementation services to mining companies. Advisory Division provides consulting and advisory services, which cover technical and economic analysis, and assessment of mining activities and resources on behalf of mining companies, to mining companies and projects. GeoGAS Division provides services to coal mining clients in respect of gas content testing and relevant consulting services.