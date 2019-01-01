Royal UNIBREW A/S produces and sells alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages including beer, malt beverages, cider, soft drinks, juice, and water. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from its Western Europe segment, which includes Denmark, Germany, and Italy, and its Baltic Sea segment, which includes Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. In addition to its own local, national, and international brands, the company licenses Pepsi and Heineken brands in Denmark, Germany, and the Baltic countries.