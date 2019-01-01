QQQ
Royal UNIBREW A/S produces and sells alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages including beer, malt beverages, cider, soft drinks, juice, and water. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from its Western Europe segment, which includes Denmark, Germany, and Italy, and its Baltic Sea segment, which includes Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. In addition to its own local, national, and international brands, the company licenses Pepsi and Heineken brands in Denmark, Germany, and the Baltic countries.

Royal UNIBREW Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royal UNIBREW (ROYUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royal UNIBREW (OTCPK: ROYUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Royal UNIBREW's (ROYUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royal UNIBREW.

Q

What is the target price for Royal UNIBREW (ROYUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Royal UNIBREW

Q

Current Stock Price for Royal UNIBREW (ROYUF)?

A

The stock price for Royal UNIBREW (OTCPK: ROYUF) is $107 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 17:32:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royal UNIBREW (ROYUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royal UNIBREW.

Q

When is Royal UNIBREW (OTCPK:ROYUF) reporting earnings?

A

Royal UNIBREW does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royal UNIBREW (ROYUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royal UNIBREW.

Q

What sector and industry does Royal UNIBREW (ROYUF) operate in?

A

Royal UNIBREW is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.