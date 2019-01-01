ñol

ROYAL HOLDINGS Co
(OTCPK:ROYHF)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 46.9M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-25.6
Total Float-

ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (OTC:ROYHF), Dividends

ROYAL HOLDINGS Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ROYAL HOLDINGS Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

ROYAL HOLDINGS Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co.

Q
What date did I need to own ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co.

Q
How much per share is the next ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF) will be on October 11, 2006 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (OTCPK:ROYHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co.

