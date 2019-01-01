QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
ROYAL HOLDINGS Co Ltd operates five core businesses in Japan: Restaurants, Hotels, Contract Food Services, In-Flight Catering, and Food Manufacturing. Royal's Restaurants business operates various brands, including Royal Host, Tenya, Cowboy Family, Shakey's, Sizzler, Hananoki, Royal Garden Café, pinkberry, The Third Café, and Rose Bakery. The company's Hotel business operates Richmond Hotels. Contract Food Services provides food in airports, highway service areas, department stores, and convention centers. In-Flight Catering provides meals for dozens of airlines worldwide. The Food Manufacturing business has two central kitchens in Japan that serve the company's other businesses.

ROYAL HOLDINGS Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (OTCPK: ROYHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ROYAL HOLDINGS Co's (ROYHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co.

Q

What is the target price for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co

Q

Current Stock Price for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF)?

A

The stock price for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (OTCPK: ROYHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 11, 2006.

Q

When is ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (OTCPK:ROYHF) reporting earnings?

A

ROYAL HOLDINGS Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ROYAL HOLDINGS Co.

Q

What sector and industry does ROYAL HOLDINGS Co (ROYHF) operate in?

A

ROYAL HOLDINGS Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.