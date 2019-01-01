ROYAL HOLDINGS Co Ltd operates five core businesses in Japan: Restaurants, Hotels, Contract Food Services, In-Flight Catering, and Food Manufacturing. Royal's Restaurants business operates various brands, including Royal Host, Tenya, Cowboy Family, Shakey's, Sizzler, Hananoki, Royal Garden Café, pinkberry, The Third Café, and Rose Bakery. The company's Hotel business operates Richmond Hotels. Contract Food Services provides food in airports, highway service areas, department stores, and convention centers. In-Flight Catering provides meals for dozens of airlines worldwide. The Food Manufacturing business has two central kitchens in Japan that serve the company's other businesses.