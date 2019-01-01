QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Rowe Companies is engaged in manufacturing upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, sleeper sofas, loveseats, dining sets, rugs, and chairs.

Rowe Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rowe Co (ROWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rowe Co (OTCEM: ROWC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rowe Co's (ROWC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rowe Co.

Q

What is the target price for Rowe Co (ROWC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rowe Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Rowe Co (ROWC)?

A

The stock price for Rowe Co (OTCEM: ROWC) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:20:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rowe Co (ROWC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 20, 2001.

Q

When is Rowe Co (OTCEM:ROWC) reporting earnings?

A

Rowe Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rowe Co (ROWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rowe Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Rowe Co (ROWC) operate in?

A

Rowe Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.