Rovio Entertainment Corp is a games entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games and conducts licensing business in various entertainment and consumer product categories. Its games include Angry Birds Dream Blast and new IP Sugar Blast. It operates its business under three segments as Games, Brand Licensing, and Other. The Games segment which derives majority revenue consists of Rovio's mobile games business, which includes all mobile games developed by the business unit for distribution through mobile application stores. The Brand Licensing segment comprises two sub-units, Consumer Products and Content Licensing, which generate royalty revenues from licensing the Angry Birds brand to product categories other than mobile games.