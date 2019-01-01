ñol

Rostelecom
(OTCPK:ROSYY)
1.01
00
At close: Mar 3
4.49
3.4800[344.55%]
PreMarket: 8:51AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.01 - 8.91
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 558.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.2K
Mkt Cap564.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.64
Total Float-

Rostelecom (OTC:ROSYY), Dividends

Rostelecom issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rostelecom generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Apr 14, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Rostelecom Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rostelecom (ROSYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rostelecom.

Q
What date did I need to own Rostelecom (ROSYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rostelecom (ROSYY). The last dividend payout was on October 12, 2010 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next Rostelecom (ROSYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rostelecom (ROSYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on October 12, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rostelecom (OTCPK:ROSYY)?
A

The most current yield for Rostelecom (ROSYY) is 0.00% and is payable next on October 12, 2010

