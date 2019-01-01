QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
231.9M
Outstanding
Ross Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, is involved in supply chain management services, including engineering, manufacturing, leading-edge technologies, and distribution of consumer electronic and electrical products to various specialized industries, particularly throughout Asia.

Ross Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ross Group (ROSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ross Group (OTCGM: ROSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ross Group's (ROSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ross Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ross Group (ROSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ross Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ross Group (ROSSF)?

A

The stock price for Ross Group (OTCGM: ROSSF) is $0.03 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 19:18:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ross Group (ROSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ross Group.

Q

When is Ross Group (OTCGM:ROSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Ross Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ross Group (ROSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ross Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ross Group (ROSSF) operate in?

A

Ross Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.