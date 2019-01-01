QQQ
Range
9.68 - 9.73
Vol / Avg.
24.2K/64.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.5 - 10.57
Mkt Cap
419.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.68
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 1:48PM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 9:30AM
Ross Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Ross Acquisition Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ross Acquisition Corp (ROSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ross Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ROSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ross Acquisition Corp's (ROSS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ross Acquisition Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Ross Acquisition Corp (ROSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ross Acquisition Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Ross Acquisition Corp (ROSS)?

A

The stock price for Ross Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ROSS) is $9.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:07:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ross Acquisition Corp (ROSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ross Acquisition Corp.

Q

When is Ross Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ROSS) reporting earnings?

A

Ross Acquisition Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ross Acquisition Corp (ROSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ross Acquisition Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Ross Acquisition Corp (ROSS) operate in?

A

Ross Acquisition Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.