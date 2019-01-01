Rostelecom PJSC had a monopoly on domestic and international long-distance telephone services in Russia until the market was deregulated on Jan. 1, 2006, allowing competition. The firm still has over 50% market share in the sector. It carries over 10 billion domestic and over 4.8 billion international long-distance minutes of traffic. Rostelecom also runs other businesses, including leased line services, intelligent network services, and customer equipment servicing.