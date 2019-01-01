Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition
Rose Hill Acquisition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROSEU) was reported by Euro Pacific Capital on March 6, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ROSEU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.69% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROSEU) was provided by Euro Pacific Capital, and Rose Hill Acquisition initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rose Hill Acquisition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rose Hill Acquisition was filed on March 6, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 6, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSEU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSEU) is trading at is $10.11, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
