Rose Hill Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSEU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROSEU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rose Hill Acquisition's (ROSEU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rose Hill Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSEU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROSEU) was reported by Euro Pacific Capital on March 6, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ROSEU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSEU)?

A

The stock price for Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROSEU) is $10.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:25:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSEU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rose Hill Acquisition.

Q

When is Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) reporting earnings?

A

Rose Hill Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSEU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rose Hill Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSEU) operate in?

A

Rose Hill Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.