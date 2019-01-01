ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Rose Hill Acquisition
(NASDAQ:ROSE)
10.01
00
At close: Jun 2
10.01
00
PreMarket: 9:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.77 - 10.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding14.4M / 19.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 50.5K
Mkt Cap194.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.14
Total Float14.4M

Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rose Hill Acquisition reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$-0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$84.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rose Hill Acquisition using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Rose Hill Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSE) reporting earnings?
A

Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2020 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSE)?
A

Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 14, 2018 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $-0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Rose Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROSE) revenues?
A

Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 14, 2018 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $55.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.