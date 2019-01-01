QQQ
Range
9.96 - 9.96
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/36.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.77 - 10.27
Mkt Cap
192.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.96
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
19.4M
Outstanding
Rose Hill Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rose Hill Acquisition's (ROSE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rose Hill Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROSE) was reported by Seaport Global on October 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ROSE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE)?

A

The stock price for Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROSE) is $9.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rose Hill Acquisition.

Q

When is Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSE) reporting earnings?

A

Rose Hill Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rose Hill Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE) operate in?

A

Rose Hill Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.