Range
9.75 - 9.85
Vol / Avg.
9.9K/36.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.69 - 10.75
Mkt Cap
338.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 10:16AM
Rice Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Rice Acquisition Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rice Acquisition Corp (RONI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rice Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RONI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rice Acquisition Corp's (RONI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rice Acquisition Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Rice Acquisition Corp (RONI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rice Acquisition Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Rice Acquisition Corp (RONI)?

A

The stock price for Rice Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RONI) is $9.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rice Acquisition Corp (RONI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rice Acquisition Corp.

Q

When is Rice Acquisition Corp (NYSE:RONI) reporting earnings?

A

Rice Acquisition Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rice Acquisition Corp (RONI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rice Acquisition Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Rice Acquisition Corp (RONI) operate in?

A

Rice Acquisition Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.