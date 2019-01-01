QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rubicon Organics Inc is engaged in the cultivation of cannabis. The segments of the company are Canadian development of facilities for production and sale of cannabis, Corporate costs and Discontinued operations related to the United States.

Rubicon Organics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rubicon Organics (ROMWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rubicon Organics (OTC: ROMWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rubicon Organics's (ROMWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rubicon Organics.

Q

What is the target price for Rubicon Organics (ROMWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rubicon Organics

Q

Current Stock Price for Rubicon Organics (ROMWF)?

A

The stock price for Rubicon Organics (OTC: ROMWF) is $0.0594 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:33:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rubicon Organics (ROMWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rubicon Organics.

Q

When is Rubicon Organics (OTC:ROMWF) reporting earnings?

A

Rubicon Organics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rubicon Organics (ROMWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rubicon Organics.

Q

What sector and industry does Rubicon Organics (ROMWF) operate in?

A

Rubicon Organics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.