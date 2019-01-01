Rokk3r (OTC:ROKK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$925.9K
Earnings History
No Data
Rokk3r Questions & Answers
When is Rokk3r (OTCEM:ROKK) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Rokk3r
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rokk3r (OTCEM:ROKK)?
There are no earnings for Rokk3r
What were Rokk3r’s (OTCEM:ROKK) revenues?
There are no earnings for Rokk3r
