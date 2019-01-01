Rockford (OTC:ROFO), Dividends

Rockford issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rockford generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Rockford. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on June 15, 2015.
There are no upcoming dividends for Rockford (ROFO). The last dividend payout was on June 15, 2015 and was $0.50
There are no upcoming dividends for Rockford (ROFO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on June 15, 2015
Rockford has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Rockford (ROFO) was $0.50 and was paid out next on June 15, 2015.
Browse dividends on all stocks.