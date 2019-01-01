QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Rockford Corp is a United States-based company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of audio systems for the mobile, professional and home theatre audio markets. The company manufactures subwoofers and speakers, accessories, signal processors, and speaker enclosures. It sells the products under the brands of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Fosgate OEM, Rockford Acoustic Design and Lightning Audio.

Rockford Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rockford (ROFO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rockford (OTCEM: ROFO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rockford's (ROFO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rockford.

Q

What is the target price for Rockford (ROFO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rockford

Q

Current Stock Price for Rockford (ROFO)?

A

The stock price for Rockford (OTCEM: ROFO) is $15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:14:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rockford (ROFO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2015.

Q

When is Rockford (OTCEM:ROFO) reporting earnings?

A

Rockford does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rockford (ROFO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rockford.

Q

What sector and industry does Rockford (ROFO) operate in?

A

Rockford is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.