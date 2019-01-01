QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Roth CH Acquisition V Co is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Roth CH Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roth CH Acquisition (ROCLW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roth CH Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROCLW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roth CH Acquisition's (ROCLW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roth CH Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Roth CH Acquisition (ROCLW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Roth CH Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Roth CH Acquisition (ROCLW)?

A

The stock price for Roth CH Acquisition (NASDAQ: ROCLW) is $0.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:08:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roth CH Acquisition (ROCLW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roth CH Acquisition.

Q

When is Roth CH Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROCLW) reporting earnings?

A

Roth CH Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roth CH Acquisition (ROCLW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roth CH Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Roth CH Acquisition (ROCLW) operate in?

A

Roth CH Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.